NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

