NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.