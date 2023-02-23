NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,485.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,485.71 ($78.10).

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.54) to GBX 7,000 ($84.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.64) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.25) to GBX 5,600 ($67.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NEXT Stock Performance

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,894 ($83.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,351.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,835.57. The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,204.28, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($51.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,984.44 ($84.11).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

