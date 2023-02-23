Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.64

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 76891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.34) to €11.80 ($12.55) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Articles

