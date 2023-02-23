Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $231.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Nordson

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.20.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

