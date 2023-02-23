Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $198.01

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.01 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 196.04 ($2.36). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.38), with a volume of 42,873 shares trading hands.

Northbridge Industrial Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.04.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

(Get Rating)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

