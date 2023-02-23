NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ghe LLC’s Largest Position

Ghe LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 15.1% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $27.84 on Thursday, hitting $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,941,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,228,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

