Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Oceaneering International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 1,274,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Oceaneering International

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. Benchmark began coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

