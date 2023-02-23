OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.