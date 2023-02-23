Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Up 3%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 13,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

