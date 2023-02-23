Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.84. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 163,269 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

