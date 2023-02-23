Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.84. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 163,269 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
