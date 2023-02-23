One Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.81 and its 200-day moving average is $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

