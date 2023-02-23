Ontology Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Ontology has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $235.43 million and $27.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.87 or 0.06885501 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00057036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

