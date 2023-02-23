Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

