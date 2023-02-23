Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.63 on Monday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

