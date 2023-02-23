Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Orange Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ORAN opened at $11.63 on Monday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.