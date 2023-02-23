Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Shares Down 2.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 42,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 41,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Osino Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$136.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.