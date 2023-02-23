Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director John P. Key Sells 2,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.74. 12,311,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.