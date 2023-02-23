Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Shares of PANW opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,560.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

