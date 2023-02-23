Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Posts Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 4,898,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,796. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

