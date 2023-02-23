Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Posts Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of PAAS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 4,898,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,796. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
