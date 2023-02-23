PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sells $405,900.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.