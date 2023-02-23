Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VTEX worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VTEX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in VTEX by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

