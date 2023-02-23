Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $278.29 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.