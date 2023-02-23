Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.63-$1.85 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.2 %

PRDO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 358,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.