Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 10,968 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $117,686.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,695.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 133,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.