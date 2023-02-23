Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 10,968 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $117,686.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,695.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:PWP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 133,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.63.
Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.