Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 501179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.96. The firm has a market cap of £152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.