Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Photon Control Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

About Photon Control

(Get Rating)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.