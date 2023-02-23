Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Photronics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.20. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

