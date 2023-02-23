Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.00 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 912,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,916. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Photronics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

