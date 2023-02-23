Piper Sandler Cuts Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $29.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of OSTK opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $939.04 million, a PE ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 286,609 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

