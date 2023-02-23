Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $187.57 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Polymath has a market cap of $187.57 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00394608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1972041 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,248,621.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.