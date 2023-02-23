PotCoin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $904,795.49 and $157.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00394554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013884 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017238 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,510 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

