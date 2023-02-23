PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 78.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 196.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

