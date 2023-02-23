Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00022991 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $100.08 million and $3.14 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00216911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,847.74 or 0.99981916 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36194088 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,888,636.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.