Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.87 on Thursday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.14.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

