Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Northland Capmk

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.
Generac Trading Up 2.5 %
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Transactions at Generac
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Generac
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.