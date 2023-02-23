Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Summit Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

SUM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

