Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

