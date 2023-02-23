Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Cut by Analyst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Featured Stories

