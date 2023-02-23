Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IVERIC bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.