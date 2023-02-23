Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Street Properties Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $265.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.