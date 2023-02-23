Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.57 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$94.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

