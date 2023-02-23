Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

