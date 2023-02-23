Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

