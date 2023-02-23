Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $66.66.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

