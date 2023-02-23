QITMEER NETWORK Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $430,913.62 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00427922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.38 or 0.28346355 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.4559895 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $393,932.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.