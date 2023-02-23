Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.18 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75 to $7.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 459,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Quanta Services by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.