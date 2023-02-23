Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $181,023.56

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.11 and approximately $181,023.56 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00214473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.