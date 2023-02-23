QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $101.51 million and approximately $118,145.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00216764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013403 USD and is up 24.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,858.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

