Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 211,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,592. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ranpak by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ranpak by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

