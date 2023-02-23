Raymond James Upgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Outperform

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

NYSE PB opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

